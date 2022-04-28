LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local doctors have some advice for runners as they prepare for the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon this weekend.
Whether you're walking or running, experts said it's important to keep the same routine you've used for training in the days leading up to the race.
Doctors said it's also important to stretch both before and after the race.
"If you have a pain that makes you stop or slow down, and it's not resolving itself within a few minutes, then that's something to catch," said Dr. Victor Anciano with UofL Health. "You alert and get some professional help. There will be tents around where you can kind of stop and we can check you out quickly as well during the race."
In the days after the race, doctors recommend going for short walks and taking warm showers to help stimulate blood flow.
Races start at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the intersection of Main and Preston streets in front of Louisville Slugger Field in downtown Louisville.
Several road closures will be in place. To see which roads will be closed and for how long, click here or check out the PDF below for the course map.
