LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For many years, Louisville residents have celebrated the Kentucky Derby from the comfort of their own yards.
This year, the annual horseracing event brought many families together, including the family of Louisville native Kimberly Jackson.
“It's a tradition and it's what we’ve always done it and the kids like horses,” Jackson said. “We're going to pick us a horse.”
Tonight on @WDRBNews, I’ll show you one of the biggest and more intimate #Derby parties across Louisville. pic.twitter.com/w5bGgpioQq— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) May 7, 2022
Jackson decorated her front yard and pulled around the grill from the side of the house to celebrate with her grandchildren.
Her home, in the Shawnee neighborhood, is about a 20-minute drive from Churchill Downs.
Though the young ones have never been to the track, she said they look forward to the Derby as much as they do Grandma’s barbecue.
“I'm having hamburgers, hotdogs, rib tips, cupcakes and cookies for the kids,” she explained.
Derby parties are happening at homes all over Louisville. Some keeping it small, like Jackson, while others like Brian Montgomery, go all out.
“It’s really big, 200-plus,” said Montgomery, who added each year the party at his home in the Okolona neighborhood grows. He says 15 years of hosting has led to lifelong connections.
“Yeah,” Montgomery agreed. “All family and friends and we just invite people, and they bring people and just have a good time.”
While the burgers were being put on the grill, the races from the track were being played on the outside TV, and the kids were occupied with the desserts and the bounce house.
"We're excited, really excited," he said.
Montgomery says even if there hadn't been any horse race wins from those who attended his party, having "a good time" is a sure bet.
