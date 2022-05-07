LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racings fans welcomed the return to full capacity during the 148th Run for the Roses on Saturday in Louisville. 

“Every year growing up, it’s like the best holiday that Louisville has to offer," Megan Tudor, who is from Clarksville, said. 

In the second biggest upset in history, Rich Strike won the 148th Kentucky Derby and 147,294 people gathered for the elaborate hats, horses, energy and signature drinks at Churchill Downs. 

IMAGES | Fans pack Churchill Downs wearing their best on Kentucky Derby Day

1 of 49

Arizona resident Robbie Michel has been coming to the race for the past 20 years.

“It’s the horses, it’s the people, it’s the fashion — it’s the whole package," Michel said.

For others who have attended the Derby for years, Saturday was a welcomed full-fledged return of a beloved tradition. 

“You take it for granted, you come here every year," Tudor said. "You think ‘Next year, I’ll win a lot of money.' Never do, but all of a sudden next year isn’t allowed so I missed it terribly... yeah, so it’s great to be back.'"

Others came to the big race on Saturday thinking about their loved ones. 

"My shirt is vintage, 1990, in honor of my grandma and grandpa — they were huge Churchill Downs and Derby fans," Tudor said. 

For those first-timers to Churchill Downs, the Derby is a uniquely spectacular experience. 

"The atmosphere is amazing," Sonya Plummer, who is from Florida, said. "So are the people and their dresses — and of course the hats." 

"It's wonderful to be back out and look at it — there's just so many people," Miles Brinkley, who is also from Florida, said. "It's wonderful." 

This story may be updated. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags