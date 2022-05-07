IMAGES | Fans pack Churchill Downs wearing their best on Kentucky Derby Day
Fans showed up in their best and brightest fashion for the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. May 7, 2022.
An out-of-town couple entered the turnstiles first Saturday on Kentucky Derby Day. They said it's a bucket list item for them. May 7, 2022.
Fans pack the grandstands at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
A quiet morning on the track at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
D. Wayne Lukas meets with reporters Saturday morning after winning the 148th Kentucky Oaks with Secret Oath. May 7, 2022.
Trainer Tim Yakteen reads by iPad in his barn on Kentucky Derby morning, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
A farrier changes a horse shoe on Kentucky Derby morning at Churchill Downs. (Eric Crawford photo)
Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas was back at the track at 4 a.m. the morning after his Secret Oath won the Kentucky Oaks. (Eric Crawford photo)
Barns spring to life early in the morning on Kentucky Derby Day, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
A barn cat stands guard over an automobile at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby morning, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
A horse amuses himself in the stall on Kentucky Derby morning. (Eric Crawford photo)
D. Wayne Lukas the morning after his Secret Oath won the Kentucky Oaks. (Photo by Eric Crawford)
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits the barn of trainer Dale Romans on Kentucky Derby morning. (Eric Crawford photo)
The Kentucky Oaks garland of lillys outside the barn of D. Wayne Lukas and Secret Oath. (Eric Crawford photos)
D. Wayne Lukas the morning after his Secret Oath won the Kentucky Oaks. (Photo by Eric Crawford)
The barn of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas on Kentucky Derby morning, 2022.
A horse in his stall on Kentucky Derby morning, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
A horse gets a bath on Kentucky Derby morning, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
A quiet morning on the track at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
A quiet morning on the track at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
A quiet morning on the track at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
Horses prepare for the first race at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
The Garland of Roses at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day. May 7, 2022.
Jack Harlow at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jack Harlow at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
The bar inside Churchill Down's ne Homestretch Club.
The bar inside Churchill Down's ne Homestretch Club.
The bar inside Churchill Down's ne Homestretch Club.
Arizona resident Robbie Michel has been coming to the race for the past 20 years.
“It’s the horses, it’s the people, it’s the fashion — it’s the whole package," Michel said.
For others who have attended the Derby for years, Saturday was a welcomed full-fledged return of a beloved tradition.
“You take it for granted, you come here every year," Tudor said. "You think ‘Next year, I’ll win a lot of money.' Never do, but all of a sudden next year isn’t allowed so I missed it terribly... yeah, so it’s great to be back.'"
Others came to the big race on Saturday thinking about their loved ones.
"My shirt is vintage, 1990, in honor of my grandma and grandpa — they were huge Churchill Downs and Derby fans," Tudor said.
For those first-timers to Churchill Downs, the Derby is a uniquely spectacular experience.
"The atmosphere is amazing," Sonya Plummer, who is from Florida, said. "So are the people and their dresses — and of course the hats."
"It's wonderful to be back out and look at it — there's just so many people," Miles Brinkley, who is also from Florida, said. "It's wonderful."