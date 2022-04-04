LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An NFL Hall of Famer will be the headline speaker at the Kentucky Derby's Festival's "They're Off!" luncheon this year.
Two-time Super Bowl champion Terrell Davis was announced as the speaker of the annual luncheon that kicks off the Kentucky Derby Festival each year.
Davis was drafted by the Denver Broncos during the sixth round as a virtual unknown in 1995. He started training camp as a sixth-string tailback and was not expected to make the cut.
Within two years, he became a key player in leading the Broncos to two Super Bowl winning seasons.
Davis created the nonprofit organization The Terrell Davis Salute the Kids Foundation in hopes of giving other children the break he was given in 1995. He believes every child has the opportunity to excel. All they need is a little support.
After playing in the NFL, Davis was a broadcaster for the NFL Network and Westwood One Radio.
The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. April 22 in the grand ballroom at the Galt House Hotel.
Tickets are $85 each or $680 for a table of eight.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.