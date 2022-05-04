LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sometimes, with Kentucky Derby fashion, beauty is pain. But most people say the blisters are worth it.
Don't worry: medical crews at Churchill Downs have your back. They're carting in thousands of bandages, bottles of sunscreen and more to help attendees stay healthy.
"This is just a very small sample of all the supplies Norton Healthcare has set up for Derby week," said Sam Zuege with Norton Sports Health. "There's sunscreen, hand sanitizer, tiny bandage packages and there’s a lot more where all this is coming from.
"We ordered a lot of things."
Unpacking box after box, Norton is setting up on-site at Churchill Downs, hoping to prevent any issues from becoming serious problems.
"Really, just trying to help make this a more hospitable environment for everybody as they're out here," Zuege said. "Things they might have left at home, we're able to help take care of for them."
Norton has 25,000 bandages, 8,000 bottles and sticks of sunscreen, 2,000 bottles of aloe and more than 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.
Health workers expect the biggest complaint to stem from the fashionable footwear.
"The most common injury that we've been told from the director of safety and security is typically shoes issues: blisters," Zuege said. "Folks wear their finest and don't prepare for the mileage that they're going to put on those feet."
Norton's role spans beyond helping guests to also helping the jockeys at the Jockey Care Clinic inside Churchill Downs, a mini medical center of sorts, providing care that's both preventative and responsive.
"We've got physicians and nurses that are here that are specifically designated to care for those folks that are on the horseback and really, hopefully, not have to respond to injuries," Zuege said. "But if that does arise ... we're here to help support those folks."
It's another way Louisville is coming together to prepare for the most exciting two minutes in sports.
"We're excited to be a part of this and be a part of the resurgence of bringing everybody back," Zuege said.
Norton Sports Health will also have multiple medical stations throughout the track.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.