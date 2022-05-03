LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're heading out to Churchill Downs anytime this week — and especially for Thurby, the Kentucky Oaks or the 148th Kentucky Derby — you've come to the right story.
During a Tuesday morning news conference, officials discussed the security and traffic plans for the racetrack this week and provided advice on what attendees should and shouldn't bring with them.
People headed to Churchill Downs will not be allowed to park at the track unless you have a pass, but don't worry: There are plenty of additional parking options.
Shuttles will be running to and from Churchill Downs from the Kentucky Exposition Center beginning Tuesday and running through Saturday. Anyone with a ticket to the races can park there and take the shuttle for free.
There is also a "park and walk" option. Attendees can park at Cardinal Stadium and walk to Churchill Downs. The cost to park there is $30.
Additionally, parking may be available in the neighborhoods surrounding the track, and some residents offer parking on their property for a fee.
For more on Churchill Downs parking, including drop-off zones as well as TARC and rideshare information, click here.
Several streets will be closed for Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby 148. For a list of those street closures, click here.
For a list of 'no parking' areas on Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby 148, click here.
There are several items that are prohibited at the track, including:
- Alcoholic beverages
- Backpacks, duffel bags and luggage
- Bags larger than 12" x 6" x 12"
- Balloons and inflatables
- Banners and/or signs, unless pre-approved
- Cameras with detachable lenses, or equipped with a lens that is 6” or larger
- Canopies and tents
- Cans (any size or type), glass bottles or containers
- Collapsible Chairs (Please see below exceptions for Infield Gate Only)
- Confetti
- Coolers
- Drones and remote controlled aircraft
- Fireworks, noise makers, air horns, laser lights/pointers, mace or pepper spray
- Food & Beverage*
- Grills
- Hoverboards, skateboards and scooters
- Illegal Substances
- Personal music players without head-phones, portable speakers/sound systems
- Pets, except for trained service animals
- Poles or sticks of any size
- Projectile Items, balls, and Frisbees
- Seat Cushions that are larger than 15" X 15" that contain metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets or flaps
- Selfie Sticks
- Thermoses
- Tripods
- Umbrellas of any size
- Wagons
- Weapons (including guns, knives, and cigar cutters)
- Any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate
At the time of this writing, the forecast for Derby Day calls for rain.
"Umbrellas are prohibited," said Josh Ball, director of security for Churchill Downs. "So please dress accordingly: ponchos, rain gear, whatever works with the outfit."
For more on prohibited items, click here.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said it is working with multiple agencies to provide detailed security and emergency assistance at the event.
