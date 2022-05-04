LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rosie Napravnik is back at Churchill Downs in a new role, co-hosting the Kentucky Derby week "Morning Works" for the track with handicapper Joe Kristufek.
Most racing fans know Napravnik from her nearly 10-year career as a professional jockey. She was the first female jockey ever to win the Kentucky Oaks and did so twice in three years. Napravnik is only the second woman jockey to win a Breeders’ Cup race and the only woman to win more than one. She is also the only woman to have ridden in all three Triple Crown races and has ridden each race multiple times, all in a single season.
Napravnik said she has been super busy during Derby week.
"I've actually been on the Twin Spires Morning Work Show, analyzing and commentating on how the Derby and Oaks horses look in their final preparations," she said.
She said a lot of the horses look great, but "Epicenter is kind of an early Derby favorite and he was one that was kind of unassuming, like not overly impressive," she said.
"And he just looked like another horse out there in his gallop. But when it came time for him to make his final breeze, he really impressed me. And I was just working on my Derby picks before this interview, and I think he's probably going to be one of my top picks."
Napravnik said her top Oaks picks right now include Kathleen O, Nest and Secret Oath.
She said walking away from racing when she did was the right thing to do.
"The thing is there's always going to be 2-year-olds around the next spring," she said. "There's always going to be something to stay for. And that's just really what I at the time. I was ready to have a family of my own and I was ready to move on."
Napravnik has two boys: one is 6 and the other is 7.
Since she retired from racing, Napravnik has supported thoroughbred aftercare organizations and is on the board of Old Friends Thoroughbred retirement farm. She also runs her Off-Track Sporthorses organization that works with horse owners and trainers to help transition thoroughbreds off the track.
Find out more at RosieOfTheTrack.com
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.