LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- His father was a trainer and his uncle was a jockey so Rey Gutierrez grew up around the Finger Lakes Racetrack near his home in Rochester, New York.
"Once I turned into a teenager I started galloping horses," said Gutierrez. "But it was really only during summer breaks and winter recesses because my parents really wanted to focus on my education. They never really wanted me to get involved in the racetrack. I loved it because I made more than my friends working at Target or wherever. So it was a great summer job, summer hobby. And I could just hang with my dad.
"Toward the end of college it was kind of 'what am I going to do with my life?'"
After graduating with a degree in exercise science from SUNY Cortland, he decided to give it a go as a jockey, but he wasn't really thinking beyond his local track.
"I just wanted to ride at Finger Lakes," said Gutierrez. " I just wanted to be a champion in front of my home people."
He was discovered on video and got an opportunity to ride at Gulfstream. And he's been making the most of his opportunities since then. The 26-year-old is here to ride in his first Kentucky Oaks aboard Hidden Connection and his first Kentucky Derby on Barber Road where he's teaming up with first-time Derby trainer John Ortiz.
"I like that we're both up and coming people in the industry and the opportunity is here for us and what bigger stage than the Kentucky Derby to to be recognized," said Ortiz.
"He dominated at Oaklawn, he did great at Keeneland, I think he'll have a great Churchill (meet)," said Gutierrez. "I think people are going to see that and hopefully give him more quality horses and hopefully I can be along for that too because Johnny is a hell of a horseman and I think he's the future trainer to be with."
Gutierrez also has a bright future. He hopes this is the just the beginning of his Derby ride.
"I'm just grateful to say I'm riding in one," said Gutierrez of the Derby. "Guys ride their whole lives to have this opportunity, let alone both races (Derby and Oaks) and I'm only in my fourth year and I'm riding in both of them. I'm just really happy to be here."
