LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While some may be experiencing the Kentucky Derby for the first time, one server in Millionaire's Row is celebrating her 53rd Derby on Saturday, having served movie stars and celebrity artists.
Ellie Drew has seen enough Derbies to span more than half a century. As a supervisor and a server, she passes the plates and the drinks and she shows now sign of slowing down.
"I love Churchill," she said. "It's been remarkable to see all the changes, because before when I worked here — the first time I come — they didn't have that grass going around the turf. And then they've had so many definite improvements on the place. I just enjoy working here."
And as a grandmother of 14 grandchildren — and a great-grandmother to 16 more — she has a special eye for some of the track's youngest patrons. Just ask her about all the toys she carries around.
"I carry the McDonald's toys that I buy for my grandkids and get an extra one just to give out to the children here," she said. "And they like the Beanies, which I've gotten for them, too. So, I just enjoy kids."
But as many celebrities as she's seen in Millionaire's Row, she's not immune to being star-struck. When asked about her favorite sightings, she doesn't hesitate to name-drop:
"John Wayne and Bob Hope," she said.
"I've had my picture made with Kenny Rogers, and several of the country music stars. But I've seen Janet Jackson, too, which is a lot."
But is everybody polite?
"They are," she said. "They're just great. They would take pictures with me and then they also would want to take me places and I would say, 'Well no, I can't go anywhere.'"
So, if you're served by Ms. Ellie, be sure to be generous but don't plan any trips. She'll be the first to tell you she's got a job to do, and there's a kid in the corner who needs a toy.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.