LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans celebrating the Kentucky Derby can make a responsible and inexpensive decision, thanks to Blue Moon.
Blue Moon is partnering with Transit Authority of River City (TARC) to offer free rides starting at 4 a.m. on Friday morning and all day Saturday.
Blue Moon encourages fans to celebrate the festivities responsibly.
The company's free rides program has provided free access to buses, rail or train systems in cities across the country.
Routes and schedule information can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.