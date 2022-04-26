LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville is in the books, but Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) events are just getting started.
The next big event is The Great Steamboat Race, a KDF tradition since 1963. This year's race will be held on May 4, the Wednesday before Derby. That's when the Belle (the reigning champ) takes on the American Countess and the Belle of Cincinnati.
Tickets to be aboard the Belle of Louisville for the race are sold out. This year's event will feature a special Belle of Louisville bourbon from locally-owned Brough Brothers Distillery.
This is the first year the distillery will be involved in the race, and CEO Victor Yarbrough is thrilled to take part.
"It's like a dream come true, to a certain extent," he said. "We grew up in the west end of Louisville watching this boat race, literally watching this, year after year — being on the boat, going to high school, going on the boat. For us to be a part of this actual event, it's exciting, very exciting."
In addition to the Great Steamboat Race, several other traditional KDF events are planned in the days leading up to the Run for the Roses:
- The Taste of Derby Festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 26 at Slugger Field.
- The Chow Wagon starts Thursday and runs through next Sunday.
- The mini and full marathon is Saturday.
- And the Pegasus Parade, which is usually held the Thursday before Derby will be held on May 1 this year.
CLICK HERE for a full list of upcoming Kentucky Derby Festival events.
