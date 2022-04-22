LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lucky woman will get the chance to push the button that will launch the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks.
Lillie Ingram was named this year's "Thundernator."
She won the opportunity, thanks to a special second chance promotion sponsored by the Kentucky Lottery.
As the Thundernator, she will provide the Thunder Countdown and start the launch system sequence in the Command Center at the Galt House Hotel.
Ingram said when she originally got the call, she thought she was being scammed.
"She said, 'No, I'm for real,' and she started giving me the details," Ingram recalled. "It didn't get into my brain yet so I went to my brother's house, and I said, 'Michael' -- because I'm not good with computers -- I said, 'Look this up for me.' And he said, 'It's legit.' I said, 'Oh my goodness!'"
She said she was the caretaker for her father who recently died, so this opportunity came at the perfect time.
Ingram's prize package also includes six one-of-a-kind Kentucky Derby Festival-themed experiences, and $500 in spending money.
