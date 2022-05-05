LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everywhere you turn today, you'll hear "Happy Thurby!" as Churchill Downs hosts its Thursday celebration for local horse racing fans.
Crowds dressed for expected rain headed into the track early to enjoy the party atmosphere that includes an infield concert between races.
Tickets are still available for people who want to go to the Kentucky Derby. Ticketmaster still had resale tickets listed starting at about $500, but the $80 infield tickets were still plentiful. Those in the infield don't get a seat or the all-inclusive food and drink that grandstand fans on the front side of Churchill Downs pay for.
Track spokesman Darren Rogers said demand for tickets has been strong this year, and without COVID-19 restrictions like masks, crowds could be back to pre-pandemic levels.
"Ticket sales all throughout the process of the 2022 Derby, they've paced just like they were in 2019," Rogers said. "So it's nice to see the public confidence and people looking ready to go out."
The gates are open! #Thurby @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/cteZBgqggD— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 5, 2022
If you still plan to go to the track for Oaks or Derby, plan your trip. Clubhouse and hospitality seating comes with a parking pass on-site or for the Kentucky Exposition Center that provides shuttles to Gate 1 of Churchill Downs. If you're planning to go to the infield, prepare to walk from Cardinal Stadium after paying $30 to park.
There have been many changes at Churchill Downs and near the track since the pandemic. It pays to check on parking options here.
Security is in place at the entry gates. Rain is expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but no umbrellas are allowed. The safe bet is to bring a rain poncho or maybe a garbage bag to stay dry. There is a list of things you can and can't bring into the track.
Churchill Downs has a Derby week policy for restricted bags through Derby Day. Each guest is permitted one bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12", which is subject to search.
Here's the list of banned items from Churchill Downs:
- Alcoholic beverages
- Backpacks, duffel bags and luggage
- Bags larger than 12" x 6" x 12"
- Balloons and inflatables
- Banners and/or signs, unless pre-approved
- Cameras with detachable lenses, or equipped with a lens that is 6” or larger
- Canopies and tents
- Cans (any size or type), glass bottles or containers
- Collapsible Chairs (Please see below exceptions for Infield Gate Only)
- Confetti
- Coolers
- Drones and remote controlled aircraft
- Fireworks, noise makers, air horns, laser lights/pointers, mace or pepper spray
- Food & Beverage*
- Grills
- Hoverboards, skateboards and scooters
- Illegal Substances
- Personal music players without head-phones, portable speakers/sound systems
- Pets, except for trained service animals
- Poles or sticks of any size
- Projectile Items, balls, and Frisbees
- Seat Cushions that are larger than 15" X 15" that contain metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets or flaps
- Selfie Sticks
- Thermoses
- Tripods
- Umbrellas of any size
- Wagons
- Weapons (including guns, knives, and cigar cutters)
- Any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate
Notable exceptions that are allowed inside the gates:
- Baby bag & Diaper bags, if accompanied by a child (subject to search)
- Strollers , if accompanied by a child
Thurby, Oaks and Derby days only:
- Boxed lunches or food items in clear plastic bags or containers that do not exceed the maximum size (12" X 6" X 12") are allowed.
- Boxed lunches or food items must fit in the guest's bag or one-gallon clear Ziploc-style storage bag (no trash bags).
- Guests are restricted to one bag only - additional bags for food will not be permitted.
- Bottled water that is in a sealed, clear and unopened plastic bottle- limit of two 24 oz. bottles per person
Infield gate only will allow collapsible camping chairs, Tarpaulins (“Tarps”) and Picnic Blankets that are smaller than 10’ x 10’. Once inside the gate, tarps may not be secured to the infield fence or any other permanent structure.
