IMAGES | Kentucky Oaks crowd goes all in for the 'Pink Out'
Fans of the Kentuky Oaks found ways to cope with the rain on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2022.
Fans of the Kentuky Oaks found ways to cope with the rain on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2022.
Fans of the Kentuky Oaks found ways to cope with the rain on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2022.
Fans of the Kentuky Oaks found ways to cope with the rain on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2022.
Fans of the Kentuky Oaks found ways to cope with the rain on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks fans braved the rain on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans of the Kentuky Oaks found ways to cope with the rain on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2022.
Fans of the Kentuky Oaks found ways to cope with the rain on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2022.
Fans at the Kentucky Oaks didn't let rain dampen their spirits -- our outfits. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans at the Kentucky Oaks didn't let rain dampen their spirits -- our outfits. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans at the Kentucky Oaks didn't let rain dampen their spirits -- our outfits. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans at the Kentucky Oaks didn't let rain dampen their spirits -- our outfits. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans at the Kentucky Oaks didn't let rain dampen their spirits -- our outfits. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans at the Kentucky Oaks didn't let rain dampen their spirits -- our outfits. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans at the Kentucky Oaks didn't let rain dampen their spirits -- our outfits. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans at the Kentucky Oaks didn't let rain dampen their spirits -- our outfits. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans streamed into the Kentucky Oaks in fashions of all kinds. (Eric Crawford photo)
Fans streamed into the Kentucky Oaks in fashions of all kinds. (Eric Crawford photo)
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
One Kentucky Oaks Day fan showed up at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. with horseshoes shaved into his hair! May 6, 2022.
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Churchill Downs adorned in pink to start Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Churchill Downs adorned in pink to start Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Fans watch horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Summer Rapp is also visiting Louisville from California and she went for feathery fashion.
"I was really just hoping it'd bring me good luck," Rapp said.
Like usual, plenty of people wore show-stopping hats.
"You know they say the Derby is the time to wear something you wouldn't be caught dead in otherwise," Carson Grisham, from Texas, said.
Grisham has traveled from Texas to the Kentucky Oaks and Derby since she was young but this time, she decided to bring a friend this year so she could experience it for the first time.
"I love the Derby, it's gorgeous," Katherine Gilpin said. "It's something I've never been to so it's super fun, I'm so excited."
Derby weekend always aims to impress people from near and far.
"I just like the culture and the people, it's just a good time," Steve Seddon, from Minnesota, said. "It's a nice time to hang and relax and enjoy some drinks, bet on some horses, all around good time."
Whether it was their first time at the track on Friday or if they've been there numerous times before, everyone's just glad to be back in Churchill Downs.
"You can't compare it to really anything else," Grisham said. "I've never been to an event that's quite like the Derby. So, I just look forward to it every year. I wouldn't miss it for the world."