Fans at the Kentucky Oaks didn't let rain dampen their spirits -- our outfits. (Eric Crawford photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fashion is a big part of the Kentucky Derby and tourists are more than happy to dress the part. 

Some visitors traveled a long way to dress up and they really went all out for Oaks Day at Churchill Downs on Friday.

"I'm so happy to be here, I love Kentucky," California resident Heather Manning said. "Louisville people are great."

Manning has been to Churchill Downs before so she was prepared for the wet weather. She wore a jockey-esque outfit with comfort in mind. 

"It kind of came from my husband, he said you need to do something different because the last time we came, it rained a lot and heels are hard," Manning said.

Summer Rapp is also visiting Louisville from California and she went for feathery fashion.

"I was really just hoping it'd bring me good luck," Rapp said.

Like usual, plenty of people wore show-stopping hats.

"You know they say the Derby is the time to wear something you wouldn't be caught dead in otherwise," Carson Grisham, from Texas, said.

Grisham has traveled from Texas to the Kentucky Oaks and Derby since she was young but this time, she decided to bring a friend this year so she could experience it for the first time.

"I love the Derby, it's gorgeous," Katherine Gilpin said. "It's something I've never been to so it's super fun, I'm so excited."

Derby weekend always aims to impress people from near and far.

"I just like the culture and the people, it's just a good time," Steve Seddon, from Minnesota, said. "It's a nice time to hang and relax and enjoy some drinks, bet on some horses, all around good time."

Whether it was their first time at the track on Friday or if they've been there numerous times before, everyone's just glad to be back in Churchill Downs.

"You can't compare it to really anything else," Grisham said. "I've never been to an event that's quite like the Derby. So, I just look forward to it every year. I wouldn't miss it for the world."

