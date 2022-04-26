LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Unbridled Eve Derby Gala is returning this year with plenty of celebrities expected to attend.
The annual party held on the night before the Kentucky Derby is being hosted at the Galt House's Grand Ballroom in downtown Louisville. The party benefits a number of charities including Blessings in a Backpack.
Tonya York and Tammy York Day, co-founders of the Unbridled Charitable Foundation, Inc., are hosting the event.
Performances are expected by artists like The Sugar Gang, Kate Pierson, Mike Mills, Joan Osborne, John Elefante, John Edwards, Linkin' Bridge, The Louisville Crashers, DJ Second Nature, Ariel Houston and JD Shelburne, among others.
Guests expected to attend include:
- Mario Lopez, actor and television host for "EXTRA" and "Access Hollywood"
- Melissa Joan Hart, actress in sitcoms "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina Teenage Witch"
- Jennifer Robertson, actress in sitcom "Schitt's Creek"
- Amanda Kloots, television personality, dancer and fitness instructor
- Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, actor and rapper
- Michael Grossman, film and television director
- Nick Vallelonga, actor and screenwriter
- Bob Guiney, television personality
- Charles Malik Whitfield, actor in miniseries "The Temptations"
- Franco Harris, NFL Hall of Fame running back
- Oriol Servia, IndyCar driver
- Warren Moon, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback
- Bonnie - Jill Lafflin, actress, model and television personality
- Michael Bush, former NFL running back, U of L football player
- Russ Smith, former U of L men's basketball player
- Luke Hancock, former U of L men's basketball player
- Bilal Powell, former NFL running back, U of L football player
- Terry Meiners, radio and television show talk show host
- Dr. Lori Gonzalez, U of L interim president
A silent auction is being held from May 1 to May 6.
To purchase tickets to Unbridled Eve, click here or call (502) 894-9768. Dance Party only tickets are available for $350.
