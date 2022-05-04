LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is back to full capacity for the first time since 2019, but health officials caution that we're not quite out of the COVID-19 pandemic just yet.
Dr. Jason Smith, UofL Health's top doctor, said Wednesday that he thinks the city is in a good place right now when it comes to COVID-19 cases. He said his main concern is people gathering indoors for parties and emphasized that outdoor gatherings are the best option.
"I think as long as you're outside, the risk of spread is much lower," Smith said. "And I look forward to everyone having a good Derby."
As always, he said if you feel sick, stay home.
After Derby, he said it will be difficult to keep track of cases because so many people are coming in from out of town. But he added that the city did not see a significant increase of cases after Thunder Over Louisville.
