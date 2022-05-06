LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby Week and Oaks Day may be old hat for many in Louisville, but one couple new to the area is experiencing it with virgin eyes.
Josh and Christina Anderson said they're new to southern Indiana, and on Friday were experiencing their first Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.
"Yeah, we're really excited to be here," Josh said. "We're hoping for a great day, but prepared for the rain, and just excited to see what it's all about."
"What it's all about" is horses, fashion and friends -- but this year, it will also be all about the rain. But Christina said she was prepared for that. In addition to her stunning pink dress, she was also sporting black-and-yellow rubber boots, with a little pink at the top.
"They match my dress," she said. "I thought, 'Why not?' We're ready for the rain."
They said they were ready for the horses to live up to the hype.
"I think we’re just hoping for a fun event – the fashion, the people, the drinks,” Josh said. “It should just be a great day.”
“Yeah, I'm very excited," Christina added. "It's just nice to be around people and see everyone, what everyone is wearing. The weather now -- we're going to enjoy it for 10 more minutes before it starts raining. We're excited."
As for what brought them to Churchill Downs -- isn't that what people in this area do this week?
"It’s what you do when you're in Louisville, and so, this is just the opportunity to be here," Josh said. "We were fortunate enough to get tickets and couldn't pass it up."
And they have plans to enjoy it with others.
"We have friends somewhere," Christina said. "We kind of came by ourselves so we're hoping to hook up with them and just experience the day."
"We'll probably make some new friends too," Josh added.
"And make some new friends in our section," Christina agreed.
