LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is just less than a month away, and it's time to start thinking about what you're going to wear.
The Hat Girls are officially open for the season, and the Derby buzz is bigger than ever.
"We've got a ton in here, so we can pretty much find something to match anything," Rachel Bell, co-owner, said. "If you get here soon."
What started out as a hobby for Bell and Kate Smith has now turned into 10 years of handmade designs.
"We have certain styles that we kind of do every year, because we know that they're just a good, flattering style for everyone, and then each year we start coming up with new designs," Smith said.
The hats range from custom designs to graffiti pieces.
We’re getting ready for Derby! @TheHatGirls are open for the season. They say they are seeing a lot of Orange and Yellow this year. Demand is through the roof! @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/XhN45rYnd2— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) April 10, 2022
"We partner with a local artist that we actually went to high school with, Resko, and he sprays these pieces for us, and we put them together and they're all one of a kind, just really unique cool pieces," Smith said.
This year, The Hat Girls have been seeing a lot of orange and yellow.
For Kentucky Derby 148, it's time to go bold.
"I generally say start with the dress, because, you know, most people aren't gonna have their dress customized to the hat," Smith said. "You bring your dress in and anything you see in here we can customize."
And there's no cap on demand.
They started out with more than 900 hats and fascinators this season. They're already down to 550.
"We're back!" Bell said. "We've had our busiest season yet thus far, so people are ready to go to the track, dress up and wear hats."
The shop owners say they'll be working hard to keep that momentum going until Derby Day.
