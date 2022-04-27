LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hosting a Kentucky Derby party this year? Woodford Reserve wants to deliver the experience right to your door.
The distillery is bringing all of the style and flavors of the first Saturday in May to your home with their new "Derby In A Box" kit.
Each kit includes Woodford's 2022 Derby bottle — which features art from equine artist Jaime Corum, mint julep syrup, a cup, a jigger and a stirrer for the classic Derby day cocktail. There will also be a bourbon bowtie or scarf in each box.
Only 148 boxes are available, to honor the 148th running of the race. They cost $500 for a box with a bottle of Woodford signed by Corum and Master Distiller Chris Morris, or $350 for a box that includes signed artwork instead of the bottle of Woodford.
Part of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit Old Friends Farm, where many thoroughbreds retire — including some past Derby winners.
