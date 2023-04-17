LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark Memorial/2nd Street Bridge will close Thursday morning, April 20, as crews prepare for Thunder Over Louisville.
Officials with the Kentucky Derby Festival have released the following schedule:
- Thursday, April 20th: 9:30 a.m. – CLOSED thru Sunday at 2 p.m.
- Friday, April 21st: CLOSED ALL DAY
- Saturday, April 22nd: CLOSED ALL DAY
- Sunday, April 23rd: CLOSED Midnight to 2:00 p.m.
Additionally, the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will close Friday, April 21, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. for the air show practice window.
On Thunder Day (Saturday, April 22), it will also close at 10 a.m. until 12 Midnight. Access to the bridge will be restricted due to safety operations.
Signs will be placed on the Big Four Bridge to notify the public of the closures and restrictions.
