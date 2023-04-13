LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby season is almost here, and artists are bringing it to life with a new mural in the Paristown arts district, near Louisville's Highlands neighborhood.
By Thursday afternoon, the mural was taking shape and it was clear that a bourbon bottle would be the centerpiece.
The work of art will overlook Christy's Garden and the entire arts district there.
The muralists are with the group "Often Seen, Seldom Heard."
The mural was expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.
