LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the third straight year, the Belle of Louisville has claimed the Silver Antlers by winning the Great Steamboat Race.
The Great Steamboat Race began in 1963 as part of the Kentucky Derby Festival. The Belle of Louisville raced against the Belle of Cincinnati and the American Countess on Wednesday night.
It takes two hours for the boats to race from the Clark Memorial Bridge to the Lewis and Clark and back.
Last year, the Belle of Louisville won the race despite finishing last because it was the only "authentic" steamboat to cross the finish line.
This story will be updated.
