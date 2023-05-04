LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rich and the famous made an appearance at Bowman Field on Thursday as they arrived for the Kentucky Derby.
Landing in style has been Jason Adams' Derby tradition for the last two decades.
"We love coming in for the weekend. I brought my whole family," Adams said. "The beauty of flying private is that you get to have a nice mint julep on the flight over, so we made our mint juleps, we had a little bit of champagne. So we got the weekend kicked off right."
On Saturday, his family will be sitting in a box seat at Churchill Downs, right above the finish line. They are from Atlanta.
"It's so exciting, like for the Derby, much different than the rest of the races," said Adams. "Because there's so many horses coming by, you can actually just kind of feel it in your bones, feel it in your body."
BOWMAN FIELD | Crews are busy greeting people and taking their luggage as they land ahead of the Kentucky Derby. Where they’re coming from, tonight at 10 & 11 on @WDRBNews. #privatejets pic.twitter.com/3blp0RUzQa— Molly Jett (@MolJett) May 4, 2023
Derby season is a busy time in the city, for restaurants, businesses, and airports. Mark Gary is among those who keep busy, running Louisville Executive Aviation.
"It takes a lot of preparation, a lot of meetings about how to treat people, how to be safe, most importantly," said Gary.
Each year, he watches as people land with smiles on their faces and hat boxes in hand.
"Well I met Aaron Rodgers, when he came in a few years ago," Gary said. "Harold Warner, the golfer. So we get some celebrities and everybody's treated the same, though."
Crews are working hard to make it a trip they will always remember.
"This is their weekend to fashion," said Adams. "It's the place to be in the world and I hope it just stays like that."
Adams co-owns Carnivore Trading, a subscription trading service.
About 40 planes have arrived so far at Bowman Field. Some people have made their way to Louisville from Texas. They're expecting about 120 more before Derby day on Saturday.
