LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You want answers from Saffie Joseph Jr.
You've heard the news that two of the five horses that died at Churchill Downs over the last week were trained by Joseph, who has a colt (Lord Miles) scheduled to race in the Kentucky Derby Saturday.
You want to know why Parents Pride, a 4-year-old filly, collapsed and died after the eighth race Saturday night and then the same tragedy occurred to Chasing Artie, a 5-year-old gelding, Tuesday.
Joseph said he understands. He also wants to know. Only 36, Joseph is a third-generation horseman from Barbados who has become one of the game's top horsemen in south Florida.
On Thursday morning at 10:30, Joseph stood outside Barn 41 on the Churchill backside and answered questions for more than 15 minutes.
His dark wavy hair pulled behind his head, Joseph's eyes reflected the dull glaze of a sleep deficit. At times he seemed on the verge of tears. But after agreeing to talk, he did not leave his spot until every question was answered.
"There's a lot of questions, there's a lot of thoughts, but there's nothing (definitive) right now," Joseph said.
"You put gloves on the night of the second one on every single horse … the blood work is nothing, nothing. It's within parameters. The first neuropathy they got it back and they have not found anything of a cause to give an answer.
"So we're living in unknown territory right now and that's a very uneasy part."
The uneasiness is intensified by the stinging news coverage stirred by the five deaths. This is more than a story for the sports section and the horse racing trade publications. News outlets like the Wall Street Journal, CNN, Fox News, The New York Times and even People magazine have pushed the story into the international news cycle.
Critics of the sport have called for the Derby to consider adding a body count to its traditional string of statistics.
I asked Joseph for his response to animal rights activists.
"Come to the back side," he said. "Come and spend a day in my barn. You're welcome (there). Come and spend a day in any barn and see how much care and love there is.
"I mean you're not in this industry if you don't love it. There's no two ways about it. There's a lot of sacrifice of family and everything, but you do it because you love it.
"I mean, the rewards aren't there, like money wise, as most people think as far as trainers, grooms. You do it because you love it.
"I know they talk and they scrutinize racing but it's easy to scrutinize when you're not involved. So I would welcome them to come out and see it. Spend a day. Spend a week. And do it. Then you realize how much work it is and how much energy it is.
"We can always do better. I mean, we can always do better … it's an unfortunate story. And here I am. I'm not running from it. I'm going to face it and we're going to do everything within our right to find a reason.
"That’s my duty as a trainer. It's my respect for the horses."
Joseph said that he has cooperated with Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in their investigation, which he said included a visit to his barn and stable office.
"They looked at (his records), they do their due diligence," Joseph said. "They looked at the barn. They looked at everything and found no wrongdoing on our part.
I asked Joseph if regulators looked in his office.
"Yes," he said. "That's normal protocol. That's normal protocol for anything. They're doing their part."
Joseph said that he has scratched five horses off the weekend card (one Thursday, one Friday and three Saturday) because they were stabled at Keeneland, the same spot as Parents Pride and Chasing Artie. The three horses that Joseph will race, were stabled elsewhere, including Lord Miles. That colt won the Wood Memorial in New York City but flew to Louisville Sunday from Gulfstream Park, near Miami, Florida.
"If there is something going on over there (at Keeneland), a contamination or something that we don't know what it is, some virus, something like we don't know, we have no answer.
"There's a lot of questions. There's a lot of thoughts. But we have no answers …
"No one wants these things to happen. I wouldn't wish them on the worst person you could find. Like, it crushes you. It knocks your confidence. It makes you doubt everything. It makes you question everything.
"But there's two ways: You can run away from it and pretend it didn't happen. Or you can do things and find out what you can do. And that's what we're going to do …
"There's a lot of highs and lows. This is the lowest of the lows you can experience. It's not a good feeling. It crushes you. There's no two ways to put it.
"There's two things in life: Either you give up or you keep going. I'm going to keep going and I'm going to do everything within my authority to find the answer."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.