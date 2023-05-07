LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In the end, all 18 colts who entered the Kentucky Derby starting gate on Saturday were winners.
They all left the track alive, went back to the barns, got their feed and settled in for the night.
Too call it a victory for the sport is a bit too much, but it sure beats the alternative, given that 2 more horses died in racing on Saturday, bringing to 6 the grim number of animals to lose their lives in the first 6 days of racing under Churchill’s famed Twin Spires in the past week.
A seventh casualty, Derby qualifier Wild on Ice, was euthanized 9 days before the Derby after sustaining an injury in training from which he would not have been able to recover.
Yet another colt, the morning line favorite Forte, spent the Derby in his stall, scratched by the state’s chief veterinarian, who questioned his fitness to run after the colt sustained a bruise in training on Wednesday.
The winner of Saturday’s Derby, Mage, did it in a solid if not spectacular 2:01.57, a full 2 seconds-plus behind the record time of Secretariat, who had been celebrated this week on the 50th anniversary of his Triple Crown run. Only once since 2001 has a Derby winner broken even the 2:01 mark.
Mage did not race at 2, the second such Derby winner in recent years, joining Triple Crown winner Justify. He had run only 4 races prior to the Derby, a close second to Forte in the Florida Derby his last race out. He did not respond at the start of that race, starting 12th out 12 horses. On Saturday, he missed the break again, started 15th out of 18. It didn’t matter.
Mage, by a 2-year-old champion and Derby runner-up Good Magic and out of the Big Brown mare Puca is the first Derby entry to be bred by Grandview Equine in Kentucky. He is the first Derby winner for his jockey, Javier Castellano, a 4-time Eclipse Award winner whose best Derby finish in 15 tries was third aboard Audible in 2018. Now, the 45-year-old has added one of the world’s most coveted races to his impressive resume.
“When I was in the jockey room and NBC put ‘0 15 Javier Castellano,’ in that moment, it give me so much inspiration myself,” Castellano said. “And I think this is the year. I'm going to break the year, and I'm going to win the race. I feel a lot of confidence in myself. I have been describing the race. I have been dreaming that way for many years. Only needed a little opportunity to get it done.”
And it was the first Derby win for trainer Gustavo Delgado and his son, Gustavo Delgado Jr. The elder Delgado won the Triple Crown 4 times in his native Venezuela and has been training in the U.S. for 8 years.
In that short time, though, he has now brought 3 horses to the Derby, and now won it once.
Mage had lost back-to-back races to Forte in Florida, but had broken badly in both of them and nearly got the win anyway in the Florida Derby. He lost by a length. He also lost his jockey. Luis Saez took the mount on Tapit Trice. But Mage had been moving forward. Perhaps he would’ve finally put Forte away in this race. We’ll never know.
Two Phil's, coming off a monster effort at Turfy, ran second, and Brad Cox's Angel of Empire was third.
“We faced Forte a couple times in Florida. We know his talent,” Delgado Jr. said after the race. “We respected the horse a lot coming into this race. At the end of the day, I think the horse was going to be fine, from what we have been hearing. We will face him down the line. We lost a horse at the beginning of the week. He's not coming back, (Wild on Ice), the one that passed. So that's when I really feel like there's no chance. Forte is hopefully going to be fine, and we will face him later again.”
Perhaps in the Preakness.
Years from now, it’s likely that only racing afficionados will be able to recall the name of Mage – unless he goes on to win a Triple Crown.
People are, however, likely to remember the dysfunction of the week, multiple horse deaths, the scratching of Forte, the track’s decision to ban trainer Saffie Joseph after two of his horses died after races.
Shortly before the Derby, PETA put out a statement calling Churchill Downs, “a killing field,” and suggested that the bugler should play Taps before races instead of the call to post.
After the Derby, Churchill put out its own statement. It acknowledged the deaths of Chloe’s Dream in Race 2 (left front fracture) and Freezing Point (left front fracture) in Race 8.
“It is with the utmost sadness that we report these tragic fatal injuries,” the statement said. “Churchill Downs is unwavering in our commitment to the health and well-being of equine safety. The equine fatalities leading to this year’s Kentucky Derby are a sobering reminder of the urgent need to mobilize our industry in order to explore every avenue possible and effectively minimize any avoidable risk in the sport. Despite our determination to continually improve upon the highest industry standards, there is more to be done and we will rigorously work to understand what caused these incidents and build upon our existing data, programs and practices to better understand what has been incredibly difficult for us to witness and accept this week.”
Mage (rhymes with “beige), named with a nod to his sire, means “magic” in Spanish. His victory, though, won’t be able to make horse racing’s troubles disappear.
But on an afternoon in Louisville tinged with anticipation and sadness, this smallish, lightly raced chestnut colt rallied to write his name into history. And in this most important of races, death took the race off. Thankfully.
