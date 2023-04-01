LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The month-long Kentucky Derby Festival celebration is now officially underway.
The third annual Zoeller Pump Company Touring Parade took off from Ballard High School Saturday afternoon. It made its way through several areas including Lyndon, St. Matthews, The Highlands, Germantown, the Portland, Russell and Shawnee neighborhoods among others.
More than 20 units covered nearly 80 miles throughout the greater Metro area.
The parade included inflatable balloon characters and the 2023 royal court.
"The touring parade started actually during the pandemic when we weren't able to have the whole community join us on Broadway for our traditional parade and it was so well received, we just continued to do it," KDF spokesperson Aimee Boyd said.
Fans will have a second chance to see many of the entries during the official Pegasus Parade when it returns on April 30.
