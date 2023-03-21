LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The four finalists for the Kentucky Derby Festival's Derby Burger Challenge have been selected.
According to a news release, more than 20,000 people voted online to pick the finalists. The top burger chefs include:
- Brian Capps of Louisville with The G.O.A.T.
- Daniel Dunn of Union, KY with the Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger w/ Spicy Sauce
- Ira Mowman of Louisville with the 80/20 Gourmet Lavender Burger
- Melissa Thompson of Brandenburg, KY with Maw’s Chili Slaw Burger.
Dozens of contestants submitted entries into the competition. The final cook-off is planned for March 28 at the Kroger in Middletown, 12501 Shelbyville Road. Burger recipes are judged based on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation.
KDF said the winning burger will be featured at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville during the Kentucky Derby Festival. The winning chef will receive a 2023 Official Derby Festival Poster, two VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville and VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille, along with a $100 gift certificate to Kroger.
