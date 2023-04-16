LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite chilly and rainy weather, hundreds of people pedaled around Louisville for an annual Kentucky Derby Festival tradition.
Tour de Lou started around 8 a.m. this morning at the corner of East Witherspoon and Floyd streets in downtown Louisville. There was a 20-mile, 35-mile and 62-mile course.
And THEY’RE OFF in the 10th annual @PNCBank Tour de Lou! 🚴🚴♀️🚴♂️ pic.twitter.com/z1NFiv21oe— KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) April 16, 2023
Cyclists pedaled past iconic Louisville landmarks like Churchill Downs and the Belle of Louisville.
There was also a virtual course and a Family Adventure ride.
