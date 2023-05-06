LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby festivities weren't just at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Derby fans across Louisville celebrated the big day in different ways.
"It was always a big deal all my life and I just have to celebrate I am Kentucky," Beth Clark said.
No matter where you go, there are fancy hats, suits and a lot of partying.
"We have over two million people that come to the city for Derby and not everyone is going to the track," Sam Bell, with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., said.
The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity celebrated in style at its fourth annual Derby Celebration.
"You can't replace Churchill Downs, but at the same time, we can come out and have a good time and celebrate," Bell said.
Just a few miles from Churchill Downs, fans gathered at Derby City Gaming to watch the big races.
"Come here at Derby City and you will have a lot of fun," Carol Dever said.
"We get to see the horses run all day long, we can play the slot machines in between the horse races and its great food," Lisa Riley said.
It's great memories and great times throughout Louisville for the greatest two minutes in sports.
