LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of thousands of spectators gathered on both sides of the river Saturday as the skies over downtown Louisville were filled with fireworks, drones and military planes.
The 34th annual Thunder Over Louisville is officially in the books as it was accompanied by a full day of festivities. The event themed "Through the Decades" began Saturday morning and went until 10 p.m.
IMAGES | Fireworks light up the sky at Thunder Over Louisville 2023
"The music, the jets, the fireworks, the food, the drinks," Angela Paine, a participant, said.
People watched the planes road in the sky and the fireworks boom at night. There was food, games and rides. Kentuckiana natives also saw the fireworks from places like Louisville Slugger Field and Lynn Family Stadium.
"It's a party from sun up to sundown," Stevhen Bischoff, owner of The Jefferson, said.
Jerry Puckett served as the "Thundernator" this year, he's a navy veteran and won the contest sponsored by the Kentucky Lottery out of 10,000 entries.
Thunder remained a tradition that brought the community together.
"What happen in the last week, we were kind of wondering should we come or not," Paine said. "We just really need to reunite and just do better for Louisville."
Images of Thunder Over Louisville air show on April 22, 2023.