LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is less than two months away, and preparations are ramping up.
Foundation and electrical work is happening now at Churchill Downs in areas impacted by construction for the new paddock, which won't be complete for the 2024 Run for the Roses.
Track media relations director Darren Rogers said the walking ring for the horses will be complete by April 1. Then crews are going to put down asphalt.
"The asphalt will provide a very spacious open area for the guests at this year's Derby," Rogers said. "There will be no inconveniences, no barriers where people can't go. It's quite the undertaking at the moment, it's going to be the most transformative project we've done at Churchill Downs in quite some time."
The First Turn Project debuts for Derby along with thousands of new seats, and 502's Day is also new this year. It's a day for locals on Tuesday of Derby week.
With more prep races that will help narrow the field for Kentucky Derby 149, Rogers is watching the Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Forte trained by Todd Pletcher, Risen Star winner Angel of Empire trained by Brad Cox, and Rebel Stakes winner Confidence Game trained by Keith Desormeaux.
