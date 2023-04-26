LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is in full swing as it's almost race week at Churchill Downs.
"We're gearing up really for one of our busiest weekends," KDF spokesperson Aimee Boyd said.
People felt an added buzz in the downtown area with the return of Food Truck Wednesdays and Waterfront Wednesday.
In true KDF tradition, this weekend there's something for everyone to enjoy. Starting Thursday, the Chow Wagon will bring food vendors and fair favorites.
Kroger's Fest-a-Ville will offer free admission Thursday to mark the opening. There's also two nights with silent discos and nine days of live concerts.
"You can feel the energy, that anticipation in downtown," Bryn Alston, with Downtown Louisville Partnership, said. "We're just thrilled."
Friday morning at 7 a.m., hot air balloons return to Bowman Field then later that evening will be the Great Balloon Glow at 8 p.m. at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville.
Saturday morning, the Great Balloon Race will begin at 7 a.m. also at Bowman Field.
Runners will take their mark Saturday at 7 a.m. for the mini marathon and marathon. It's one of the largest events, with 10,000 people running through downtown.
"We keep pushing," Boyd said. "This is our busy time. We live on adrenaline."
Those crowds of people originally expected to start the race near the Old National Bank. There are still flowers, candles and crosses there marking a memorial for the five lives lost in the mass shooting earlier this month.
"I wanted to be mindful and respectful of what happened," Boyd said.
Now, the start of the race will happen at Brook Street and Main Street.
"The route itself will still go around on National Bank and the runners will still run by it and be able to see the memorial," Boyd said. "We just out of respect, for what's been placed there wanted to move our corrals and our start line a little bit."
The Kentucky Derby Festival is coming at a time when Louisville needs each other.
"The festival was started by the community as a way to bring everyone together in celebration and we want to be there to still do that and hope that we can be part of the healing as we all come together," Boyd said.
The Pegasus Parade, one of the staples of the festival, returns Sunday at 3 p.m. and starts on Broadway.
For more information on the KDF and events, click here.
The "2023 festival highlights" can be viewed below:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.