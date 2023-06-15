LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not too late to get Derby 149 memorabilia and merchandise from the official source.
Derby fans will have another chance to get Derby-themed items at the sale. The Kentucky Derby Festival will be selling discounted items at its 21st annual yard sale for ONE DAY ONLY: Friday, June 16, at its office at 1001 South 3rd St. in Old Louisville from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Discounted merchandise will include: Derby Festival event T-shirts (both cotton and tech styles), Derby Festival Pins, posters from past years, postcards, glassware, ornaments, vintage items and other pieces that span the Festival's history.
Shoppers will also find close-out pricing on 2023 Official KDF Merchandise.
The Derby Festival Pin Wagon will be on hand as well, showcasing 2023 metal event and corporate pins, including plastic pins from 1973-2023. A special "Pin Room" will also be open at the Festival Office, featuring metal event, balloon and corporate pins that date back to the 1970s. All will be available at reduced prices.
A special edition 2023 Exchange Pin is also being offered to collectors, but quantities are limited.
The KDF Yard Sale usually attracts big crowds, so arrive early to find the best selection and deals. Cash and credit cards will be accepted, and customers must leave with the items they buy -- no holds.
The yard sale will be held rain or shine.
