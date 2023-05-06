LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every year, the Kentucky Derby Museum makes sure every fan gets a picture with the winner of the Derby.
"I like to say this is such a great photo op, and it's the closest you'll probably ever get to the real Winner's Circle at Churchill Downs because this Winner's Circle is only used for one race the entire year on one day the entire year for the Kentucky Derby," Rachel Collier, with the museum, said.
Patrons can see a replica of that year's winning horse complete with a rose garland.
"It's 400 roses, and each rose is sewn into that blanket and each rose has its own vial of water. Amazing. So we call it the Run for the Roses. It really is a coveted blanket of roses that goes on that horse," Collier said.
The replica uses faux roses, but it's still beautiful. The horse is also painted each year to match the real deal.
"Rich Strike has a blaze right here on his nose and on his face and he is chestnut in color. So depending on who wins the Kentucky Derby this year, we will be painting the horse to look like the winner. So if we have Gray, we'll be painting this horse gray, and you can come get a picture with the replica of the Kentucky Derby winner," Collier said.
