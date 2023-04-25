LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky native will sing the National Anthem at Kentucky Derby 149.
In a release, Churchill Downs said on Tuesday that Kentucky native Carly Pearce will perform the anthem before the "Run for the Roses" on Saturday, May 6.
Pearce is a singer-songwriter from Taylor Mill, Kentucky. The country music artist is the reigning ACM Female Artist of the year. She won her first Grammy in February for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" with Ashley McBryde, becoming the first female pairing to win the award. She will perform the "The Star-Spangled Banner" live just after 5 p.m. on Derby Day to an estimated worldwide television audience of 16 million.
Pearce joins a list of major artists to perform the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby. Past artists who have performed include Brittney Spencer (2022), Tori Kelly (2021), Jennifer Nettles (2019), Pentatonix (2018), Harry Connick Jr. (2017), Lady A (2016), Josh Groban (2015), Jo Dee Messina (2014), Martina McBride (2013), Mary J. Blige (2012), Jordin Sparks (2011), Rascal Flatts (2010) and LeAnn Rimes (2009).
Churchill Downs is breaking new ground with a live performance by Rachel Platten of her "Fight Song" during the Kentucky Oaks' 15th Survivor's Parade at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5.
The song has become an anthem for those battling cancer. The parade this year includes 149 breast and ovarian survivors and fighters who have been selected to participate. Platten will also perform the National Anthem at 5 p.m. before the Oaks race.
