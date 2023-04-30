LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's millions of dollars set aside each year for when Kentucky horses win at Kentucky racetracks.
"Last (fiscal) year, we offered $48 million in KTDF funds," Chauncey Morris, executive director of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association said.
It's all about celebrating Kentucky's born and bred with the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund, KTDF. Kentucky Thoroughbred Association's Chauncey Morris said the fund started in 1978.
"Back in the 1970s, really Kentucky, beyond the Kentucky Derby and the Keeneland spring meet, it was a second tier racing circuit within the United States," Morris said.
This new fund was created to change that. Only horses that are Kentucky sired by a KTDF registered stallion and then born in Kentucky are eligible.
Kentucky Thoroughbred Association said 423 racing age horses were registered last fiscal year.
One of last year's most successful is from Ownesboro. Owner and Trainer Eric Foster's horse Kitodan won the most in KTDF purses for a single horse last year with nearly $270,000 in KTDF wins.
"I think it's great. The other the other states have programs and so why not? Why not Kentucky have a program and fund," Eric Foster said.
Over the whole state KTDF gave out a whopping $41 million in extra purses last fiscal year, of the $48 million available.
Foster said it's a type of supplement that helps all types of owners from big wigs to the little guy.
"It helps everybody," he said.
The money comes from the pari-mutuel tax. So when someone places a bet on live races and Historical horse races, like at Derby City Gaming, KTDF earns a percentage.
"It's been absolutely transformational for the Kentucky racing circuit," Morris said.
Foster agrees the increase with HHR made a noticeable change to purses and the competition in the field.
"I think it was a big a big boost for Kentucky," Foster said. "Although we enjoy the competition, we also like to win as much as we can also, and this just makes it a little bit harder."
KTDF races are pre-determined and listed on your program near the top.
"I do this job out of out of love and to be able to make the money and have other people to help me be able to fund my passion and and to be able to race in Kentucky and I just I don't know how to explain it. It's definitely a benefit," Foster said.
