LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival mini and marathon are less than a month away.
As runners are preparing, doctors said there are some steps to take to prevent injuries. Those who got a late start on preps should start gradually and work their way up.
Take rest days in between long runs and use ice when needed. Also don't think you have to solely run to train.
"A good way to keep some miles off your joints is to cross train," said Dr. Victor Anciano with UofL Health. "So not necessarily going out there and running but you can also bike, you can also swim. Those two are very low impact on your joints and can help you gain the endurance that you need for the big marathon."
The mini and marathon are set for April 29.
The in-person races will start simultaneously at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 29, on Main Street near Slugger Field and then finish on Adams Street, just outside of the Lynn Family Stadium, the Official Finish Line for both the mini and Marathon.
The courses for both distances will be very similar to the 2022 event. Runners will experience the sights of downtown Louisville, the historic Old Louisville neighborhood, Churchill Downs, and parts of the scenic Olmsted Park System. The route crosses the Big Four Bridge and continues on the scenic Ohio River Greenway on an out and back course before returning to the finish at Lynn Family Stadium.
