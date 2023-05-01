LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the iconic Twin Spires have mainly stayed the same over the years atop Churchill Downs, updates below in and around the track have made Kentucky Derby week look and feel different over the years.
This year marks some of the track's biggest changes in recent memory, and Kentucky Derby 149 may feel a little different because of it.
The central focus of the work starts at the Paddock, where horses will be saddled for races in a new space this week. Construction isn't totally complete, but enough of it is to be functional.
Early Monday morning, some of the contenders took a practice lap around the new paddock. It's new to not only the horses, but also those seeing this update for the first time.
Construction began last year right after the Spring Meet. Once it's completed, renderings show the grassy area in the middle will be surrounded by two-story premium seating and video boards. But there's still work to be done to the $190 million in upgrades, which will increase capacity increase from 1,000 to 2,400 people.
Churchill Downs said once it's all done, it will make for an even better racing experience for fans and increase the visibility of the Twin Spires.
"Right when you walk through the gates at Churchill Downs, you now see the horses flipped 180 degrees beneath the historic Twin Spires," Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers said Monday. "I think it puts a focal point on the Twin Spires once again."
The entire project is expected to be completed in time for Kentucky Derby 150.
