LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Derby themed art show wrapped up on Sunday at Paristown.
The third annual Spring Into Derby Art Fair was a three-day event showcasing local artists and vendors.
Darryl Tucker, a local artist who finger paints pieces of artwork like horses and lions, attended for the third straight year.
"It's very important, it opens up my business even more. I sell a lot off social media, but people who don't know me from social media see me at these events," Tucker said.
Tucker plans on returning next year to the annual event.
Tyler Robertson Gallery Show and an opening reception took place on Friday. There was also a free concert with the Juice Box Heroes.
On Saturday, there was Bluegrass music.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.