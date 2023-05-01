LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ministry group brings church to the backside of Churchill Downs.
The Kentucky Race Track Chaplaincy held its annual Race for Grace Gala on Millionaire's Row on Monday evening. The gala raises money to support the racetrack's backside ministry, which supports workers at Churchill Downs.
The track chaplain provides weekly services for backside workers and their families on-site. Joseph Del Rosario, Churchill Downs chaplain, said the ministry brings a sense of community for many families who travel far from home to work.
"All the different horsemen from the trainer to the hot walker and everything in between," Del Rosario said. "There's about 1,000 of them back here, it's its own little city with sub-culture and language. I don't mean English or Spanish, I mean Horsemen-ese and yeah, it's its own adventure."
The fundraiser supports also supports five other tracks in Kentucky and Ohio.
