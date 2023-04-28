LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As thousands of runners look ahead to this weekend's Kentucky Derby Festival Mini Marathon, runners who took part in the very first miniMarathon paused to look back.
On Friday, as this year's runners collected race packets at Freedom Hall, runners from Louisville's first miniMarathon in 1974 gathered in an upstairs room at Freedom Hall to celebrate the beginning of one of the country's great races.
About 250 runners completed the Kentucky Derby Festival's miniMarathon.
"It was just a cheerful situation," said Ted Stone, one of the runners in the first race.
Stone brought with him news clippings that included a photo of himself and Louisville's mayor at the time, Harvey Sloan. Mayor Sloan was also a finisher in that first race.
"We passed (Sloan's) house during the race," Stone said.
Deloitte, a Louisville company, served a dinner to the first runners on Friday as most reflected on what they said was a beautiful day for running.
"It was a beautiful day," Bill Shanks said. "Started off cool in the morning, warmed up and was sunny. People were out and cheering us on. It really felt wonderful to be part of that."
Shanks, who ran in '74 with a group of college buddies from the University of Kentucky, said he swung a sponsorship for his make-shift running team.
"We all lived near campus at UK and I went in (to the restaurant) and said, 'Hey, will you sponsor us?' And he said, 'Sure."
In a photo post-finish, Shanks and his friends don red and white athletic shirts that read 'KEN'S EUCLID GRILL.'
He and a friend had the shirts remade for the reunion Friday.
"It was an honor to run in that first one," he said.
The cheerful, celebratory atmosphere that surrounded the first miniMarathon lives on through the 13.1 miles today.
"That speaks volumes that runners like this race, and Louisville has done an excellent job attracting the people," said '74 miniMarathon finisher Johnny Lloyd, who crossed the finish line first in the inaugural race. His mint julep bourbon glass reward holds a different kind of proof.
"When I got in the first lap at Iroquois, I was ahead and it tasted good," he said. "So, I just kept going straight and never looked back."
The miniMarathon has changed over the years but still carries with it a spirit that is unmatched.
Runners set to take on the 50th edition of the 13.1 miles, and those tackling the newer full marathon, will begin at 7 a.m. on April 29.
