LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Super Bowl MVP and a Paralympian gold medalist will give the "Riders Up" for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby this year.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will command "Riders Up" for the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs.
The two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP was granted the special honor, which is hosted by the Barnstable Brown Team at the Derby. Mahomes will make the call in the paddock just before the race. Post time for the Derby is set for 6:57 p.m.
The day before, seven-time Paralympian gold medalist Oksana Masters will command "Riders Up" before the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5. Post time for the race is 5:51 p.m.
"Riders Up" is the "traditional command from the Paddock Judge for jockeys to mount their horses in advance of the upcoming race," Churchill Downs said.
Since 2012, the track has reserved the special honor "for a dignitary or celebrity attendee when it comes to the Kentucky Derby."
Previous honorees include Jeff Bridges, Laila Ali, and most recently, Jack Harlow.
