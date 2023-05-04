LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Around a thousand horses are out on the track each morning when the spring meet is underway at Churchill Downs.
You'll also notice men on larger horses who keep all the thoroughbreds and riders safe during training and racing.
"We're like the Postal Service -- rain, hail, sleet or snow, we're out here," outrider Lee Lockwood said.
A couple of Oklahoma cowboys named Rocky Junior and Jokester patrol the track on horses.
"Probably people see us a lot when there's nothing going on," outrider Lee Blasi said. "They think that it's just kind of cool, and we just ride around out here. They don't realize how dangerous it can be and how hectic our job can get at times."
Blasi and Lockwood are the patrolmen of the track.
"He's the good cop. I'm the bad cop," Blasi jokes.
Lockwood replies, "I prefer 'lifeguard' because all lifeguards do is sit around and twirl their whistle until somebody's drowning. That's what we do here -- sit around and watch. Then, all of a sudden, it's it's very hectic."
Outriders run down and catch horses that throw their riders and get loose on the track during morning training.
They can also help get winning horses back to the winner’s circle, if needed.
"Usually, if the jockey needs help, he'll let you know when he comes galloping around the turn. He'll kind of look at you and give you a nod or something," Lockwood shares.
Horses in those circumstances don’t exactly cooperate.
Blasi says he's been yanked off his horse at 30 miles an hour trying to catch another horse that threw its rider.
He also was bitten by last year’s Derby winner.
Blasi and Lockwood say they’ve been fortunate to avoid serious injury, and the excitement of this job is what keeps them doing it.
"I get to ride my horse every day," Lockwood confesses. "And I guess there's a little adrenaline rush when you go to catch horses and it's busy out here. And there's traffic. It's not anything crazy, but it's not boring. It's different every day."
This will be Blasi’s 24th Kentucky Derby and Lockwood’s 18th.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.