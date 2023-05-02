LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national non-profit organization gives retired race horses a second chance at life.
Headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York, the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation gives refuge to retired racehorses that can't continue an athletic career. The foundation, founded in 1983, saves Thoroughbreds from possible neglect, abuse and slaughter according to the foundation's website.
The foundation has farms all over the country that house the horses, with 10 Thoroughbreds living on the Chestnut Hall Farm in Oldham County, Kentucky. There, visitors are able to tour the farm and see some of the horses living there. During Derby Week, Chestnut Hall Farm offers private and group tours.
The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, the oldest and largest Thoroughbred rescue in the country, is supported solely by private donations. The foundation holds many fundraising events during the year to continue its mission on providing comfortable lifestyles for retired racehorses.
One of the fundraisers, Derby Week Happy Hour, is Tuesday, May 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., where expert handicapper Peter Fornatale will host a discussion about bourbon and horse racing. Guests will sip on four bourbons and listen and eat some snacks while listening to Fornatale's insights into Oaks and Derby. Tickets for this event are $50, and can be purchased here.
Fornatale will host another discussion - Derby Week Coffee - on Thursday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. over coffee and donuts. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased here.
For more information about the Thoroughbred Retirement Fund, hosted events or to donate, click here.
