LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen was crowned on Saturday night.
Mahshad Taheri was crowned the festival's queen during the 64th annual Fillies Derby Ball hosted at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. She is a senior at the University of Louisville.
With the spin of a wheel, we've got our 2023 #KyDerbyFestival Queen, Mahshad Taheri. She and the Derby Princesses make up the Royal Court Presented by @LuzianneIcedTea.They’ll reign over this year's Festival which is just beginning!!! 👑🎉 pic.twitter.com/Ko4XcTfhYe— KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) April 16, 2023
Taheri is also a Jones Scholar, founder of Middle Eastern North African Student Organization (MENASA), a volunteer for Kentucky Refugee Ministries, a mentor for College Mentor for Kids and works for the Admissions Office and Campus Housing Department at UofL.
The other members of the court include Hayley Benson, a junior at University of Louisville, Lauren Carter, a senior at University of Kentucky, Mallory Hudson, a junior at University of Kentucky and Valerie Tran, a senior at University of Louisville. The court was selected from a pool of nearly 100 applicants.
