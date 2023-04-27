LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Dawn at the Downs kicks off Thursday, April 27th and runs through Wednesday, May 3rd.
Churchill Downs will be open free-of-charge from 7 - 10 a.m. Thursday through Wednesday leading up to Kentucky Derby 149. Guests will be able to watch the country's top 3-year-old Thoroughbreds train for the Derby and the Oaks.
Horses typically train on the main track from 5:15 a.m. - 10 a.m. There is an exclusive training window for Derby and Oaks participants only from 7:30 - 7:45 a.m. Those horses will be wearing saddle cloths that identify the horses name and which race they are competing in. Yellow saddle cloths are for Derby contenders, while pink saddle cloths are for Oaks contenders.
Guests can enter Churchill Downs through the Paddock Gate and should park in the orange and green lots on Racine Avenue.
Churchill Downs Paddock Grill will be open every morning for Dawn at the Downs.
