LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's signatures pre-Derby events has returned but you'll need to reach far down into your wallet to eat there.
At the Chow Wagon, there's pretty much any standard fair food. There's polish sausages, elephant ears, corndogs, turkey legs, chicken tenders, funnel cakes and so much more.
But the prices are steep.
"We spent about $120 yesterday," Tracy Williams said.
Mike Greenwell said meals are $15-$20 each.
"It's a fun, family experience, just come down, you will have a ball," Greenwell said.
The Chow Wagon is open for nine days and brings in thousands of visitors but some don't believe these prices are affordable.
The prices for some items bring people to the Chow Wagon just for the entertainment.
"We go to McDonald's before we get here because it is a lot cheaper on the food than down here," Robert Tumbelson said.
Others attending are fine with spending the money.
"If you want the turkey leg, you have to pay the price," Tumbelson said.
"It is definitely not cheap to come down here, I mean it isn't cheap to go to the grocery store anymore so everything has gone up the last year," Dan Egbert, with Egbert Concessions, said. "Everyone has noticed it, we don't like to change it no more than anyone likes to pay it."
"This is just a one-time-of-the-year thing, so you should just come down here and splurge," Williams said.
