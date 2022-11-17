LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 900 people in Louisville have died in crashes since 2014.
That's according to Vision Zero Louisville, the initiative aiming to have zero traffic deaths by 2050.
In a study reported by Smart Growth America, pedestrian deaths have increased 62% since 2008.
Traffic studies show that two-way streets are proven to be safer and simpler for drivers and pedestrians.
There are a number of one-way streets in the city of Louisville, but some are being redesigned.
The plans were just released for two streets deemed priority corridors for safety improvements in the 2021 state transportation budget: Logan and Shelby Streets.
"Cars travel very fast. It's dangerous for our pedestrian traffic. And there's more incidents and wrecks," Sarah Height said.
Height lives in Shelby Park, and has worked at different businesses on both Logan and Shelby Streets.
By the end of next year, the project to redesign both streets will be finished. Height is excited about the safety improvements.
"For parking, for ease, for safety, for slowing traffic, the benefits are there," Height said.
"I'm glad to see it happening. It's been a long time coming," Rob Monsma said. "In terms of calming traffic, in terms of making it safer for pedestrians."
Converting one-way streets into two-way streets will also help businesses lined along the streets.
She just helped open Canary Club, which is on Shelby.
"You can get a light beer, you can get a shot of whiskey, you can also enjoy some nice wine," Height said.
Sarah Height moved to Shelby Park for the same reason as many others did.
"This is one of the few areas that me, or anyone that I know, can afford to buy," Height said.
Height recently helped open Canary Club on Shelby Street. She says the one-way streets are bad for business because once you miss a parking spot, it's hard to circle back.
"It makes it very difficult just to travel through your neighborhood. You have to travel distances," Height.
She's excited about the upcoming project, but still hopes for a way in the future that drivers on Goss Avenue will be able to turn right onto Shelby.
The two-way conversion of Shelby and Logan Streets is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2023.