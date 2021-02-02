LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metropolitan Sewer District agrees to pay millions of dollars, to the son of fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht.
It has been more than two years since Det. Mengedoht was killed in a crash during a traffic stop, but the grief, sadness and heartache are still a daily challenge for the family, friends, fellow officers, and community members who loved her.
"They did a really really great job in Louisville when she passed," said Wayne Ackert, Det. Mengedoht's father. "She loved her job; she loved her community."
Ackert is not part of the lawsuit or settlement, but he is part of the family still grieving her death.
"It gives me a sense of relief that he won't have to worry about money to go to college and stuff like that," said Ackert.
Over the weekend, attorneys for Mengedoht's estates and MSD came to a nearly $14 million settlement in the lawsuit against MSD and the former driver.
"Mr. Burdette was grossly negligent in operating that tanker truck on the day of this accident," said Ron Hillerich, Mengedoht Estate, attorney.
Police said Roger Burdette slammed into Det. Mengedoht's police cruiser on Christmas Eve of 2018 and failed field sobriety tests, just after the crash.
"He's a commercial truck driver and he simply, in my opinion, wasn't pay attention," said Hillerich.
Meanwhile, Hillerich said the settlement came after 14-hours of mediation.
"Late Saturday night, we reached a settlement for the estate, $10 million."
Under the agreement, there's also another $3.65 million for Det. Mengedoht's son. All of it comes from MSD's insurance.
"The son is the sole beneficiary of all the funds so, hopefully, this will help, in some way, him get on with his life. Although, as I've said before, it's the loss that will last forever."
"It would be better if he had his mother," said Ackert. "No amount of money will ever bring his mother back."
Ackert said, no amount of money can replace what they've lost, but he hopes the settlement can at least eliminate financial burdens for Mengedoht's young son.
"Who knows, she could have had a college fund for him and stuff like that," said Ackert.
Ackert lives in New York and came to visit Mengedoht the week she was killed.
He said, "She left me a note because she knew I would wake up earlier than her."
Ackert still has the note she wrote him on Christmas Eve-- the day she died.
"Saying, 'good morning, could you feed the dog, here's a towel' and stuff like that," said Ackert.
After more than two years, he's still grieving but says the note, a sketch from a police memorial, a shirt with her car number and messages from the community all help in the healing process.
"There was a lot of outpouring during the funeral, which I found very comforting," said Ackert.
Det. Mengedoht was also very close to her mother and stepfather, who live in the Metro Louisville area.
They're too emotional to talk on camera right now but plan to release a statement this week.
We've also heard from attorney Kevin Weis, who was also part of the settlement and agreement. His statement said:
“We can confirm the matter was mediated Saturday and mediator Pete Palmer was able to secure a preliminary agreement pending final paperwork. Unfortunately, no amount of money can replace this loving mother and dedicated police officer who was tragically taken from her son and our community all too soon. We continue to ask that Roger Burdette be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We further request the community to honor the memory of Ofcr. Deidre Mengedoht, and give her dignity in death, by respecting the privacy of her child and family. We hope the resolution of the civil claims allow for some semblance of closure and healing for all concerned".
Burdette is still facing another civil lawsuit. His criminal case is scheduled to start in May.
