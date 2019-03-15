LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- DIRECTV is no longer offering a full lineup to its customers as it suddenly removed WDRB and WBKI during contract negotiations.
The satellite service provider and the television stations started working on a new contract several months ago, but DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse took the aggressive action of pulling programming from both networks Friday morning.
Concerned viewers have flooded WDRB with phone calls asking how to get those channels back. In the meantime, viewers who are no longer getting the programming from DIRECTV or AT&T U-verse can watch live newscasts on WDRB.com and on their OTT streaming apps on Amazon, appleTV and Roku.
[CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APPS]
You can also watch WDRB and WBKI over the air, completely free, with an antenna.
DIRECTV is telling viewers that Block Communications, which owns WDRB and WBKI, is being greedy and asking for too much compensation for carrying the stations in the Louisville area. WDRB President and General Manager Bill Lamb says the request for compensation is in line with what other providers pay.
"WDRB Media has already reached fair market agreements with every other cable and satellite partner, so clearly DIRECTV and U-Verse seem to be the outliers," Lamb said.
"We serve our community with critical news and weather information. The severe weather that slammed our area this week is just one example of the crucial service we provide. It is important that we get back to serving our viewers as quickly as possible and we are working diligently to do that."
WDRB is the first Louisville area station to provide real-time closed captioning to the deaf and hard of hearing community, and we don’t want them deprived of critical news and weather.
DIRECTV subscribers can call 800-531-5000 or AT&T U-verse at 800-288-2020 to ask to get WDRB and WBKI returned to the services for which they pay.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.